Cool weekend ahead, warmer temps return next week

Although we can mark this as a cooldown, it’s hardly bringing us below seasonable levels. Typically, we’d be in the upper 50s for high temperatures.

On Friday, we’ll top out around 60. And Saturday, we’ll start the journey back into the mid-60s as a cold front crosses. Again, there’s not much fanfare with this front. A batch of clouds and a SLIM chance at a passing sprinkle.

It seems that’s been the theme all through the autumn. We’re on track for one of our driest Sep-Nov on record. With a little over a month to go, we rank fifth driest on record in Boston. Without any rain in sight, the drought will continue to spread and deepen.

By Sunday, the colder air really takes root. Highs will drop to the mid-50s and breezes will make it feel like the October we’re accustomed to.

Ditto for Monday. In fact, many communities will have a hard time making it to 50 in the afternoon, and we’ll even have a shot at our first frost of the season in Boston.

The recovery will be swift and definitive. By Tuesday we spike back to the 60s, then soar into the 70s through Halloween. Trick-or-treating will be a real treat this year with temperatures holding in the 60s into the evening. Breezes will be steady, however.

Enjoy the weekend!