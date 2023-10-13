Weather

Cooler air funnels in Friday, weekend forecast much improved

As you might have heard from all the cheering, the weekend forecast is much improved

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cooler air will funnel in on a rather stiff northwest wind Friday.

Thursday’s highs in the low 70s were likely the last we’ll see for quite some time -- not ruling out a freakish-70 late in the season, or even at some point in the winter.

As you might have heard from all the cheering, the weekend forecast is much improved. Our approaching storm system will be squashed by the aforementioned cool, dry air, and the showers will be limited to Saturday night and early Sunday for the Islands (specifically Nantucket) and perhaps parts of the Cape. Cool breezes will blow each day, but with some sun sneaking through the clouds, we should manage low 60s in most spots.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Speaking of the sun, there is a tiny sliver (10-20%) that may be obscured by the partial eclipse from late morning to early afternoon Saturday. This is almost a non-event, however since it will be imperceptible and difficult to see without the proper eye protection and viewing setup.

We’ll await the TOTAL solar eclipse next April for the real show-stopper.

Cool air will flow in behind the departing storm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Local

north reading 51 mins ago

Conn. woman due in court after family's beloved bulldog died in alleged dog training scam

Israel 7 hours ago

Interfaith service at Waltham temple offers support for Jewish community

Real October feel in the forecast as we continue to wait for the first frosts of the season here in Southern New England.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us