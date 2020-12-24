Local

Coolidge Corner Theater

‘God Bless the Coolidge': Ethan Hawke Lauds Brookline Theater

"I had one of the best experiences of my life at the Coolidge, showing a movie I directed,” the actor said

By Alec Greaney

ethan hawke
Coolidge Corner Theatre

The pandemic has made it an especially difficult year for movie theaters, but one actor and director is encouraging support for a local Brookline staple.

Ethan Hawke praised the Coolidge Corner Theatre in a fundraising video, specifically recalling a visit he made for a screening Q&A back in 2018.

“I had one of the best experiences of my life at the Coolidge, showing a movie I directed,” Hawke said in a video he recorded from Rome.

“It was this beautiful dialogue that happened, that is the reason not only to make movies but the reason to be alive, is to get to know each other and share our experiences, and turn them into something valuable that we can all learn from. Coolidge does that every week.”

As COVID-19 restrictions have closed in-person theaters for stretches during the pandemic, many movie-lovers have turned to streaming services online for their Hollywood content.

But Hawke emphasized the power and value of in-person connection and discussions spurred on by watching movies together, and believes that’s something that shouldn’t be lost from the pandemic.

“If we don’t protect what’s valuable for our society, who will?” he said.

