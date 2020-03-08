Coronavirus Cases Jump From 13 to 28 in Massachusetts

The number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts has jumped to 28, up from 13 on Saturday, according to state health officials.

Twenty-seven of the cases are presumptive positive, while only one case has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fifteen new presumptive positive cases of the virus were announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday, including five in Boston.

State health officials say all 15 cases—eight men and seven women—had a direct connection to the conference held by the biotech company Biogen between Feb. 24-27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.

The new cases include five people from Suffolk County ranging in age from 30s to 60s; five people from Middlesex County ranging in age from 40s to 60s; four people from Norfolk County ranging in age from 40s to 60s; and a woman whose age and county are not known at this time.

The Boston Public Health Commission announced the five new Suffolk County cases include one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 60s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, and one man in his 60s. None of them have required hospitalization and all are self-isolating at home.

Health officials say all 15 people announced as presumptive positive on Sunday are in quarantine at their homes.

Of the state's 27 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, officials say 23 of them are associated with the Biogen employee conference held in late February.

On Saturday, the DPH announced five new presumptive positive cases, three of which had a direct connection to Biogen’s employee conference, one with recent international travel including northern Italy, and a fifth case for whom there is no current known linkage to the Biogen conference or foreign travel.

The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Massachusetts remains low at this time, according to state health officials.

City health officials say there is currently no evidence of community transmission in Boston and that the risk remains low at this time.

As of Wednesday, March 4, officials said 719 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined.