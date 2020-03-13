Local
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: 9 More Cases, April Break Moved to Next Week

The state is also banning visitors to nursing homes — the elderly are considered at higher risk of catching COVID-19

By Asher Klein

Rhode Island Governor presser
NECN

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island has more than doubled, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday as she announced that the state is moving up its spring break.

The state has now seen 14 positive cases, up nine from Thursday, Raimondo said.

Instead of having spring break in April, it will be this coming week, and she urged students and teachers to stay at home during that time.

The state is also banning visitors to nursing homes — the elderly are considered at higher risk of catching the illness, now spreading throughout the United States after bringing China and Italy to a near-stand-still.

Child care businesses will stay open, according to Raimondo.

