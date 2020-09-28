Coronavirus Spiking Ahead of Flu Season in Mass.; 1,100 New Cases Reported Over the Weekend

As the flu season approaches, coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in Massachusetts.

In recent days, there has been an uptick in the daily reported cases. Over the weekend alone, more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases were reported, including 515 on Saturday and another 594 on Sunday.

The positive test rate continues to hover around 0.8% and the number of deaths remain low, but the average number of patients hospitalized has begun to see a slight increase.

The rise in cases comes as students have returned to college campuses, elementary, middle and high schools across the state have opened their doors and the economy has continued to slowly return to some semblance of normalcy.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that he was relaxing restaurant guidelines, increasing seating from 6 to 10 people per table and allowing for bar seating.

Merrimack College is shifting to online classes for the week after learning of a dozen more coronavirus cases believed to be unrelated to a cluster confined to one residence hall.

The increase in cases has some health experts concerned that the state might soon need to roll back some of the state's reopening efforts.

A spokesperson for the state told the Boston Globe that they attribute the recent rise in cases to the increased testing taking place at colleges across Massachusetts.

“We are monitoring this recent trend, which includes the impact of significant testing by colleges and universities across the Commonwealth,” Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Command Center, told the newspaper. “The significant increase in testing across the Commonwealth has contributed to an increase in positive cases.”