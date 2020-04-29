Coronavirus Testing Site Opens for Malden, Everett Residents

Cambridge Health Alliance on Wednesday will open a coronavirus testing site in Malden, Massachusetts open to patients in cars and on foot.

CHA patients and residents of Malden and Everett can get tested for free at the CHA Malden Care Center at 195 Canal Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests are available to those over the age of 8, regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to city officials.

“Providing a stand-alone testing location in Malden supports multiple public health goals: increased ease of testing, limiting risk of incidental infection and preserving hospital resources for the sickest patients,” said Assaad Sayah, MD, Cambridge Health Alliance CEO.

“We appreciate the support of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Malden Mayor Gary Christenson during this crisis and look forward to working with them to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Appointments are required in order to get tested. CHA patients with symptoms should call their primary care provider to schedule a test referral.

Testing is available as a drive-thru service and for bicyclists and people who arrive on foot.

Results will be available in five days after people are tested. Each community’s Department of Public Health will contact people with the results.

“Stopping the further spread of COVID-19 relies heavily on our ability to test quickly and safely,” Malden Mayor Gary Christenson said. “Now, thanks to Cambridge Health Alliance, we will be able to do just that by ensuring that every member of our community has access to testing.”

"A testing facility dedicated to Everett residents will allow our community to test more individuals, and, in turn, slow the spread of the virus," Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.

To make an appointment, call 617-665-2928, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.