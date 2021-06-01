Local

fatal car crash

Corvette Driver Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash on 495

The man was pronounced dead on scene of the crash after 11 p.m. Monday

By Mary Markos

A man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette died in a crash on Interstate 495 Monday night on the Tewksbury-Andover line in Massachusetts.

The man was driving south when he lost control of his car, hit another car and then went under the trailer of a tractor-trailer truck that was also driving south. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. His name, age and residence was withheld pending notification of his family. No one else was injured.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating. The right lane at the crash scene was still closed at 2 a.m.

