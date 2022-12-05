Could New Hampshire Lose its First in the Nation Primary?

New Hampshire residents feel strongly they have earned the right to be the first in the nation primary state following a 100+ year proven track record.

"It’s a level playing field. The party is scrupulously neutral. And endorsements don’t have that much of an impact on the results. This is where the candidate has to prove themselves," Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said.

Like most politicos, Buckley was caught off guard by news that President Joe Biden is recommending South Carolina replace New Hampshire as the first in the nation state, though Buckley is confident, the state law will hold up.

"The law is clear. The New Hampshire primary is going to be held one week before anyone else," he said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Political leaders strongly oppose the move. Granite staters have seen this movie before.

“It’s going to rely upon Republican coordination and collaboration. That’s not happening here. So what they’ve created is a big mess," Political consultant Scott Spradling said.

Word of Biden's guidance sparked anger in New Hampshire, where state law calls for it to hold the nation's first primary.

"The real risk is if the DNC were to enact strong penalties. Nobody comes here for the delegates. They come for the $100 million of earned media that can make up for fundraising," Republican National committeeman Steve Duprey says,

Longtime Republican consultant Tom Rath does not buy the argument that New Hampshire voters do not reflect the national electorate.

"I think the DNC has tended to do what I’ll call identity politics. Where there’s a certain percentage of makeup of different characteristics to the electorate and we don’t fit that… But we have something that a lot of people don’t have which is an involved, engaged electorate," he said.

“Could Clinton get elected in 1992 if he didn’t do Iowa and New Hampshire first? He probably would’ve been pushed aside.” Nate Parker of COncord said.

Patty from Concord adds, “People open their homes to strangers and the candidates to come in an open forum and I really don’t think that can be done anywhere else," Patty from Concord added.

The primary proposal will go before the full DNC for a vote in early 2023.