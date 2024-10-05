Could we see the northern lights in New England tonight? Strong geomagnetic storm expected

It's fall in New England, which of course means we're focused on where to find the brightest colors as we enter peak foliage. But we're also keeping our eyes to the skies for the aurora borealis, or northern lights.
There's a strong geomagnetic storm expected Saturday night that could bring the northern lights to the North Country, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.
With clear skies expected Saturday night, the NWS says we should have great viewing with peak hours between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Meteorologists had said there was also a chance to see the northern lights Friday night, however it was cloudy in many areas in the region. With clearer skies forecasted for Saturday, though, we will have our best chance of the weekend to see the aurora borealis.
If you try to catch a glimpse Saturday night, don't forget you need to go far away from the city lights, as the light pollution cuts down on your eyes' ability to see the phenomenon. Cameras are really good, too, but another pro tip is to use a tripod. You want something that's a bit more steady so you can have an open shutter, giving you a better chance of seeing some of those photos turn out.
And if you do get any photos of the northern lights, we'd love to share them. Just email them to us at shareit@nbcuni.com.