Local

Court, COVID, Race Are Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate

The topics are subject to change because of news developments

By Zeke Miller

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
AP Photo, File

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and race and violence in the nation's cities next week when they meet for their first presidential debate.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks” in the debate.

The topics are: “The Trump and Biden Records," “The Supreme Court," ”Covid-19," “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election."

Local

animal adoptions 24 mins ago

38 Cats, Dogs From Storm-Hit US Virgin Islands Up for Adoption in Mass.

1 hour ago

Wind and Waves Pound New England Coast as Hurricane Teddy Heads North

The topics are subject to change because of news developments, the commission said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us