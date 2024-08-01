Court docs reveal new details in Vermont woman's murder

The 23-year-old man accused of murdering an 82-year-old woman in Enosburgh, Vermont, sexually assaulted her, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ, citing court documents.

Neighbors had reported Roberta Martin as missing on July 17 after they went to check on her and discovered she was not at her home.

State police then conducted a welfare check and found clear signs of a break-in at her home, according to court docs, which led to a days-long search.

The suspect, Darren Martell, has a violent history of abuse and has previously been investigated for abusing his partner, reports WPTZ.

Those who know the 23-year-old Martell called him "psychotic" and said he's "capable of killing someone," according to court documents, which further stated he has a record of animal cruelty, which includes an allegation of nearly strangling a dog to death.

State police indicated they had some knowledge of his history, court papers read.

Martell asked his partner's grandmother to provide an alibi for him and suggested she report it to police to cover for him during the period he was missing, court documents revealed.

At that time, his partner's sister notified authorities, saying she believed he might be a person of interest, according to WPTZ.

Martin's remains were discovered less than a mile from her home on Butternut Hollow Road, where she had been buried and burned, police said.

Martell was arrested July 25 on a charge of aggravated murder for the killing Martin, state police said, adding that he had been living with the residents of a house next door to the victim.

He could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty.