Local

coronavirus

COVID-19 Cases Have Dropped in Mass., But Doctors Warn Hospitals Are Still Busy

The seven-day average case count in Massachusetts has dropped more than 60% compared to two weeks ago

By Alysha Palumbo

COVID and hospitals
NBC10 Boston

To see just how dramatically COVID case numbers have dropped from the peak of the omicron surge here in Massachusetts – all you had to do was stop by the walk-up COVID test site at Worcester’s Mercantile Center Wednesday, where there were no lines.

It was just a few weeks ago that the lines snaked around the corner and down the block.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

“The one on the 3rd was so terrible, we were out here for like three hours,” said Michelle Muriuki of Worcester.

"We were here at that time when it went all the way down there, and compared to today – it’s nothing," Worcester resident Winnie Mbugua said.

More COVID-19 news

coronavirus

Moderna Starts Clinical Trial of Booster Shot Targeting Omicron Covid Variant

coronavirus

Mass. Reports 7,918 New COVID Cases; Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

coronavirus

Gov. Sununu: COVID Transmission Remains High in NH

In fact, when you look at the seven-day average positivity rate this week compared to two weeks ago, it has dropped almost 50%.

And the seven-day average case count has dropped more than 60% in the same time frame.

The state Department of Public Health provides the data in the COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard.

"We see the spike exactly as predicted, going up very high and then now just really dropping quickly, so I’m hoping that that will continue," said Worcester’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel.

But Castiel says we need to keep in mind many people may be testing at home now, and our COVID positivity levels are still quite high.

"We’re not out of the woods, and truly just getting people vaccinated is our main – the main armamentarium that we have to get out of the woods," said Dr. Castiel.

Dr. Robert Klugman with UMass Memorial Medical Center says even though COVID hospitalizations have also started to tick down, they don’t expect to see a sudden drop-off in patients.

"We still have all of our surge spaces open, so we are beyond 100% capacity, our emergency rooms are packed with people coming in with COVID symptoms, and positive COVID, so we are still at full tilt," Klugman said.

Klugman says he’s optimistic that we’ll see things start to normalize at hospitals by late February to early March.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVIDomicronhealth careHospitals
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us