COVID-19 Cases in Mass. Schools Continue to Climb

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools have more than doubled over the past week.

It’s definitely concerning news for parents, students and school staff.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the new numbers Thursday, which show more than 10,000 positive tests in schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Breaking it down, that’s roughly 8,000 students and 2,600 staff members -- more than double the previous weekly average for the last two weeks.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

COVID cases in MA schools have more than doubled this week. We break down the numbers on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/McB5QwoHCr — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) May 6, 2022

The highest number of cases are in Boston Public Schools, followed by Newton, Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield and Framingham.

The K-12 mask mandate was lifted at the end of February, and most districts made it optional to wear masks.

But Boston Public Schools – which tops the list – continues to require masks for students and staff – and is also obviously the largest district.

It’s important to note these numbers come two weeks after April vacation, a time when families travel and attend social events, and when we’ve tended to see spikes in cases throughout school communities.

The good news is students continue to tend to see more mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.