Local

Massachusetts

COVID-19 Cases in Mass. Schools Continue to Climb

The good news is that the majority of students continue to tend to see more mild symptoms -- or no symptoms at all

By Alysha Palumbo

Getty Images

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools have more than doubled over the past week.

It’s definitely concerning news for parents, students and school staff.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the new numbers Thursday, which show more than 10,000 positive tests in schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Breaking it down, that’s roughly 8,000 students and 2,600 staff members -- more than double the previous weekly average for the last two weeks. 

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The highest number of cases are in Boston Public Schools, followed by Newton, Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield and Framingham.

The K-12 mask mandate was lifted at the end of February, and most districts made it optional to wear masks.

But Boston Public Schools – which tops the list – continues to require masks for students and staff – and is also obviously the largest district.

It’s important to note these numbers come two weeks after April vacation, a time when families travel and attend social events, and when we’ve tended to see spikes in cases throughout school communities.

The good news is students continue to tend to see more mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. 

More local coverage

Framingham 33 mins ago

Serious Crash on Mass. Pike in Framingham Under Investigation

Mental Health Week 60 mins ago

Findings on Impact of Pandemic on Mental Health in Children Released in New Study

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCOVID-19coronavirus in massachusettsboston public schoolscovid-19 schools
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us