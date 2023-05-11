COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends Thursday in Mass., Nationwide

The COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an end on Thursday — on both the state and federal levels — and many consider the expiration to be a symbolic ending to a pandemic era that upended lives, sickened hundreds of millions and had stubbornly long impacts on everyday life.

Massachusetts public health officials addressed earlier this week how the Bay State would move forward into the next phase of COVID-19.

Top Boston doctors discuss the end of state and national public health emergencies related to COVID-19 and what that means moving forward during the final episode of this series.

"This is not the end of the pandemic, this is not the end of COVID, this is the end of the emergency phase," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein said.

The end of the emergency declarations mean some policy changes, including on masking in health care settings and vaccine mandates for executive branch employees.

The public health emergency allowed resources like testing, vaccines and treatments to be mobilized and provided for free. For now, much of that will continue; Goldstein said officials are working to keep vaccinations accessible and available, and that staying up to date with vaccinations remains the best way to prevent getting sick from COVID in the future.