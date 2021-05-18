COVID-19 Variant From India Found in Maine

A coronavirus variant first detected in India has been discovered in Maine, state officials said.

Only one case of the variant has been found so far in York County, the Maine CDC reported. English health officials have classified it as a “variant of concern” because of it’s easier to transmit.

So far, 11 types of variants have been discovered in Maine COVID cases. Most have been the United Kingdom variant.

Meanwhile, the number of overall coronavirus infections has dipped below 200 for three consecutive days, officials said Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 296 new cases per day on May 1 to 246 new cases per day on May 15.

There was one death reported Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the statewide death toll to 803 since the pandemic began.