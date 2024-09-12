COVID, flu vaccines ‘widely available' in Mass. as seasons pick up

The state's top public health official urged Bay Staters to take precautions against COVID-19 amid rising cases, as well as from heightened mosquito activity that can lead to serious illnesses.

COVID and flu vaccines are now "widely available," Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein stressed Wednesday, as officials prepare for respiratory illness season this fall and winter.

"The country and the state are currently experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infections. This late summer peak has been more significant than prior summer waves and many have gotten sick," Goldstein told the Public Health Council. "While fortunately not many have required hospitalization, there have been 110 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts since July 1 -- far too many deaths for a disease with a highly effective vaccine."

State and federal health officials recommend everyone ages six months and older get updated COVID and flu shots. Goldstein said people who recently contracted COVID and may not need or want to get vaccinated should still get flu shots.

With cases of eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus also on the rise, Goldstein said Bay Staters should use insect repellent, wear long clothing, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities during the peak mosquito biting hours between dusk and dawn. Massachusetts has logged four human cases of EEE and 10 human cases of WNV.

"EEE is rare but very serious and can lead to death in more than 30 percent of those patients who contract the illness," the commissioner said. "Those who survive are often left with long-term neurological impairments. Children under the age of 15 and adults over the age of 50 are at particular risk. There are no specific treatments for EEE beyond supportive measures, and there are no vaccines to prevent EEE or lessen the severity of its symptoms."