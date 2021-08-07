COVID outbreak at Vermont day camp

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Waterbury Parks and Recreation day camp.

Officials said 13 campers, most of whom are under the age of 12 and therefore unvaccinated, have tested positive. None have become severely ill.

Nearly 130 children attend the camp, and contact tracing is in progress. Anyone who has had contact with someone associated with the camp is being asked to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms and to get tested.

Testing was being offered at the Waterbury EMS station Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Burlington is working on a plan to require city staff to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said Friday he has met twice with union leaders and presented them with a draft policy he intends to finalize soon. It will require staff to be vaccinated by the end of September or undergo to regular testing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Weinberger also is recommending the wearing of masks in public indoor spaces regardless of one’s vaccination status until Chittenden County returns to a moderate risk of transmission.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the University of Vermont reinstated an indoor mask requirement for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on the Burlington campus