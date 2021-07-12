COVID Recovery Task Force Calls for Boston to Increase Racism Awareness, Invest in Youth

A task force charged with addressing equity in Boston as the city recovers from the coronavirus pandemic is recommending the city and its residents acknowledge and increase awareness of racism and inequity, invest in youth, provide quality housing for all, and reimagine public health and safety.

The COVID-19 Heath Inequities Task Force released its 112-page plan, called the Health Equity Now Plan, on Monday. The task force will hold a news conference to discuss its plan Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Using a thoughtful public health and planning approach, the Health Equity Now Plan outlines a path forward for the City of Boston to reach health justice, a vision where social health inequities are eliminated through improving economic security, educational opportunity, fair housing, physical health, and holistic wellness," the task force said in a statement Monday morning. "It includes key recommendations and goals, and also provides the City and its key stakeholders priorities and ideas to foster recovery, wellness, equity, and inclusion."

The plan notes that, although the city of Boston has worked to address "inequities in a wide range of areas" like Health and Human Services and the Boston Public Health Commission, "what COVID laid bare is that there is much more work that needs to be done if the structures that hold people of color back are to be dismantled."

Other recommendations include providing free or subsidized child care, closing the digital divide and diverse hiring at all levels.

The task force, created in April 2020, aimed to address the disproportionate impact of the virus on communities of color.

In September, when city data showed that about 32% of cases and 35% of coronavirus-related deaths in Boston were among Black people, despite the group making up a smaller proportion of the city's population, some Black community leaders criticized the city's task force, saying it alone doesn't go far enough in addressing the disparities.

"The messaging isn’t as robust as other communities," said Dr. Ellana Stinson of the New England Medical Association. "I think reaching out to the Black churches, different radio stations that the majority of the Black community listens to, ensuring that there is a significant amount of messaging and social media as well."

Latoyia Edwards sat down with two Black doctors in the Boston medical community to discuss the gaping inequities in health care that exist within the Black community.

To successfully combat the coronavirus, the leaders said at the time, there must be a concentration on communities that are hit the hardest.

"Once things start to ramp up in the Black community, it’s only inevitable that they start to ramp up in other communities as well," Stinson said. "I think it really behooves us to re-allocate the resources to focus on those most hard-hit communities."

The Boston Public Heath Commission later acknowledged that the "longstanding systemic health and social inequities" put people of color at a higher risk of contracting and dying from the coronavirus.

"The city remains committed to addressing the inequities that exist in Black and Brown communities," a representative said in a statement.

Black leaders in Boston are calling on city officials to step up efforts to combat coronavirus in their communities.