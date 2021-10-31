COVID Relief Funds Headed to NH Nursing Homes and Food Pantries

Nursing homes, food pantries and homeless shelters are among the facilities that will receive additional money from New Hampshire’s initial allotment of coronavirus relief aid.

The state is reallocating some of its CARES Act funding, including $11.5 million for long-term care facilities, Gov. Chris Sununu said last week. Providers will get grants based on their Medicaid beds, and the program will include incentives for them to increase the number of occupied beds over the next two months.

The state also is reallocating $3.2 million to more than 400 food pantries across the state. And an additional $6 million will go to shelters to help with increased operating costs tied to the pandemic.