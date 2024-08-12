I-495

Bull on the loose near I-495 in Raynham, police say

"Please avoid the area if possible as MSP, RPD, and other groups will be attempting to assist the owner with capturing it," Raynham police said

By Asher Klein

A loose bull was snarling traffic near Interstate 495 in Raynham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police said.

The bovine was in the area of Elm Street East and the highway, police said Monday morning, urging people to "avoid the area if possible" as they, Massachusetts State Police and other first responders tried to help the animal's owner get it back.

It wasn't immediately clear how the bull got free.

A large bull was seen immobilized in a field near a police car in the area. It wasn't immediately clear if the bull was tranquilized or had been shot, or if there were any other animals on the loose.

I-495
