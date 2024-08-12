Bull on the loose near I-495 in Raynham, police say

A loose bull was snarling traffic near Interstate 495 in Raynham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police said.

The bovine was in the area of Elm Street East and the highway, police said Monday morning, urging people to "avoid the area if possible" as they, Massachusetts State Police and other first responders tried to help the animal's owner get it back.

Currently there is a large Bull on the loose in the area of Elm St. East and Rt. 495. Please avoid the area if possible as MSP, RPD, and other groups will be attempting to assist the owner with capturing it. pic.twitter.com/FxIdlTDydp — Raynham Police (@Raynhampd) August 12, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear how the bull got free.

A large bull was seen immobilized in a field near a police car in the area. It wasn't immediately clear if the bull was tranquilized or had been shot, or if there were any other animals on the loose.