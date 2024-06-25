Animals and Wildlife

Has the bull on the loose in Boston moooved on?

We learned more on where the loose cow spotted by Boston Animal Care and Control in Roslindale on Saturday came from, but not where it is

By Asher Klein

In this file photo, a cow walks in the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade on Jan. 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

It's been three days since a cow wandering through Boston's Roslindale neighborhood escaped animal control officers, and it's still on the loose, officials said Tuesday.

The cow — actually a bull — has not been located, despite multiple searches, Boston Animal Care and Control said in an update to their original Facebook post from Saturday.

The agency even sent up a heat-sensing drone, but didn't find the animal.

Animal Care and Control did share more information about where the bull came from: "a resident who was unaware that farm animals, with the exception of permitted chickens, are not allowed within the City of Boston."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

But they didn't say what setting the bovine was kept in.

The bull was first spotted near the intersection of Stella and Harding roads, between Hyde Park Avenue and Calvary Cemetery.

Anyone who's eyed the bull was asked not to seize it by its horns but to call the city at 311 or animal control at 617-635-5348.

More cow news

Guinness World Records Jun 4

She's the world's most expensive cow, and part of Brazil's plan to put beef on everyone's plate

health May 24

Here's how US health officials are responding to bird flu in humans after second case

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us