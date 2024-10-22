New Hampshire

Legend-dairy rescue: Cow saved from swimming pool in NH

The cow, named Charlie, is safe and now roams on his pasture

By Jessie Castellano

Charlie the cow found himself in too deep when he took a dip in the family pool Monday.
This cow found himself in a little too deep on Monday morning.

Charlie the cow decided to take a dip in his family's above-ground swimming pool in Northfield, New Hampshire. Unfortunately, it was too cold, too deep, and Charlie found himself stuck.

Thankfully, the Tilton Northfield Fire Department and family members teamed up to safely remove Charlie from the pool.

Northfield Police Department
Charlie the cow comforted by a police officer during a rescue in Northfield, New Hampshire, on Monday.

He was scared and cold at first, but recovered well when rescuers offered him apples and dried him with a towel, according to a Facebook post by the Northfield Police Department.

He is now safe and continues roaming on the pasture where he resides.

