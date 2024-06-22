Animals and Wildlife

Cow on the loose in Boston, residents asked to not chase it

Any sightings should be reported to Boston Animal Care and Control

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Holy cow!

Boston animal control officers are urging residents to steer clear after a loose cow was spotted in the city's Roslindale neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Boston Animal Care and Control, the department responded to a call from someone reporting they had seen the brown and white animal at the intersection of Stella and Harding Road. But unfortunately the cow had serious moo-ves and was able to evade capture, disappearing into a nearby wooded area.

Officers canvassed the area, but have been unsuccessful in locating the animal.

Residents are asked to not butcher the department's efforts to find the cow.

Do not chase the animal or attempt to capture it. Instead, report any sightings to animal control by calling them at 617-635-5348, or via the city's 311 hotline.

