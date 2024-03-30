Fiery crash at I-95 tollbooth in Hampton causing delays

A fiery crash at the tollbooth on Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire, has closed multiple lanes on Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police said all cash lanes are closed on I-95 northbound due to the crash, and that drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-95 Northbound at the Hampton tollbooth all cash lanes are closed due to a crash. Troopers are on scene. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/lSTw1BTpef — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 30, 2024

Hampton Fire/Rescue said they were tied up on I-95 at the main toll plaza for a motor vehicle crash/vehicle fire. Photos shared on their Facebook page show a car fully engulfed in flames, with thick, black smoke billowing into the clear, blue sky.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other photos show the aftermath, with a burned out vehicle missing a roof.

​​According to Hampton police, the driver and a minor passenger were both safely removed from the vehicle. Local police urged caution at the area of side tolls from Route 101 to I-95 due to the single vehicle crash into the tolls with vehicle fire.

People were asked to avoid the area.