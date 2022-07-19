Crash Causes Injuries, Delays on I-95 in Boxford

A three-car crash caused some injuries and major traffic on I-95 Tuesday morning in Boxford, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred between three cars on the southbound side of the highway near Route 97. One of the cars rolled over onto its side in the center median. It could still be seen back upright and being towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic appeared to be squeezing by through the two right lanes. One lane was also closed on the northbound side of I-95. The scene has since cleared and all lanes have reopened.

Some people were taken to the hospital from the scene of the crash. Police could be seen on scene. Route 1 is an alternative route. No further information was immediately available.