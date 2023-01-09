Local

Dedham

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A medical helicopter was flown to the scene, requiring longer highway closures

By Asher Klein

A car crash shut down U.S. Route 1 and part of I-95 in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was closed southbound, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

They didn't share how many people were injured.

A medical helicopter was flown to the scene, requiring longer highway closures.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

