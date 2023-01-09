Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was closed southbound, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Update: US-1-SB/NB is currently closed for medflight at I-95. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 9, 2023

Motor Vehicle crash involving serious injury requiring med flight landing off to the side of road in Westwood. Shutting both off-ramps from 95 NB and 95 SB to Route 1 SB. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 9, 2023

They didn't share how many people were injured.

A medical helicopter was flown to the scene, requiring longer highway closures.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.