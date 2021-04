A single-car crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 93 is causing major delays for Thursday morning's commute.

One car struck the barrier of the HOV lane near Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy, causing multiple lanes to be shutdown heading south. As a result, traffic is delayed on the northbound side of the highway as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.