Woman Seriously Hurt After Rollover Crash on Interstate 95 North in Danvers

The crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 95 in Danvers, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to the state's department of transportation.

The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler, and the only person inside was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. The woman was seriously hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Here's some video from earlier as #MSP was diverting cars off 95N. They've since closed 95N in #Danvers between exit 67 and 69 as they investigate a one car rollover crash. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/Eu7U1OXJtR — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 6, 2022

The ordeal happened near Maple Street, just before 8 a.m.

Additional details have not been made available.