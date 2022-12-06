Local

Danvers

Woman Seriously Hurt After Rollover Crash on Interstate 95 North in Danvers

By Matt Fortin

The crash that stopped traffic on Interstate 95 in Danvers, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to the state's department of transportation.

The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler, and the only person inside was taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. The woman was seriously hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The ordeal happened near Maple Street, just before 8 a.m.

Additional details have not been made available.

