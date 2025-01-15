Massachusetts

Crash closes I-495 in Littleton

NBC10 Boston

A crash closed a Massachusetts highway in both directions in Littleton Wednesday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said just after 5 p.m. that the southbound side of Interstate 495 was closed before Exit 79. A few minutes later, MassDOT said both sides of the highway were closed.

Aerial footage from the scene around 6 p.m. showed vehicles being allowed through on the northbound side.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLittleton
