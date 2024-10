Part of Interstate 95 is closed in Greenland, New Hampshire, after a crash Wednesday evening.

NH State Police said troopers were on scene as of 6:30 p.m. and are investigating what occurred.

In a traffic alert posted to social media, police said I-95 southbound is closed near mile marker 11.4, urging drivers to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.