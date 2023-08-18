Crash closes Sagamore Bridge heading to Cape Cod

A car crash closed the Cape Cod-bound side of Massachusetts' Sagamore Bridge Friday afternoon, snarling traffic for people headed for a getaway.

Details on what happened on the crash weren't immediately available. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said only that it involved multiple injuries and closed Route 3 southbound at the bridge.

The Sagamore Bridge is one of two road connections to the Cape, along with the Bourne Bridge. The state is pushing for federal funding to have them replaced.

Healey's office said the administration still intends to replace both bridges, but wants to start with the Sagamore because of its higher traffic volumes and its bigger role in the Cape's economy.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.