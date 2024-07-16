New Hampshire

Crash deaths up 10% in New Hampshire compared to last year, officials say

New Hampshire State Police said there have been nine deadly crashes that killed 10 people on their road in the last four days

By Thea DiGiammerino

FILE

New Hampshire public safety officials are reminding drivers to use caution on the roads after a tragic series of deadly crashes in recent days, and an overall increase in fatalities compared to last year.

The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety said there have been nine deadly crashes that killed 10 people on their road in the last four days. The crashes were in different communities - Concord, Belmont, Alton, Center Conway, Loudon, Jaffrey, Gilford, Hampton Falls, and Gilford. An 8-year-old was among those killed.

Officials went on to say that 64 people have died in crashes on New Hampshire roads since the start of 2024. In the same period last year, 58 people died - a 10% increase.

“What’s happening on our roads is alarming and has resulted in tragic consequences,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards in a media release. “But the unfortunate reality is many of these crashes could have been prevented by better decision-making. We are asking our residents and visitors to comply with speed limits, keep their eyes on the road, and don’t drive impaired.”

There will be increased patrols across the state, especially on the major interstates and highways, to try and improve safety.

