Crash in Belmont ends with car slamming into pole, another into apartment

By Matt Fortin

First responders were on scene of a car crash overnight in Belmont, Massachusetts.

The crash happened near the intersection of Belmont Street and Waverly Avenue; one car apparently hit a light post, and another hit an apartment building there.

One woman said that she heard a loud bang, and then her apartment filled with smoke. Another neighbor said that they've seen several crashes there in recent years.

Additional information was not immediately available.

