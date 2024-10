Authorities are investigating a crash that cause the closure roads in Auburn, Massachusetts

Auburn Police say all 4 lanes Route 12/20 at KFC and Taco bell will remain closed for several hours.

According to authorities they are aiming to reopen at 12pm.

Images show a car that had crashed against a utility post in the area.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

UPDATE! Rt 12/20 at Taco Bell remains closed.



As of 9:45am they are still aiming for a 12pm reopen of the road. pic.twitter.com/BLDUNSSeKO — Auburn MA Police (@AuburnMAPolice) October 20, 2024