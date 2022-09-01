Cars, Buses Being Rerouted Amid Crash Investigation in Roxbury

A crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts.

Officers are investigating a crash in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said online just before 6 a.m.

Please avoid the area of Columbus Ave and Richie St in Roxbury while police investigate a motor vehicle crash. Motor vehicles and busses are being rerouted at this time. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 1, 2022

Authorities said that cars and buses are being rerouted in the area as the investigation continues.

An NBC10 Boston crew saw a considerable police presence at the scene of the crash. Police haven't yet confirmed additional information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Commuters are asked to find an alternate route for now.