Local

car crash

Crash Leaves Car Wedged Against Ambulance in Sharon

The car rolled several times before getting stuck, police said

By Kelly Garrity

A car with a shattered back windshield wedged between a hill and an ambulance
Sharon Police Department

A car flipped and crashed, landing wedged at an angle between an ambulance and a hill on the side of the road in Sharon, Massachusetts, police said. 

The driver was trying to the pass the ambulance and overcompensated, causing the crash, the Sharon Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that included a photo of the crash. Police did not say when or where the crash took place.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ambulance was on the scene responding to another crash when the crash occurred, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. No one was injured in the crash, according to authorities. 

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Key COVID Metrics Hit Record Low in Massachusetts

Massachusetts 14 hours ago

Man's Body Pulled From Duxbury Pond; Son, 19, Charged With Murder

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsSharonNegligent operation of a motor vehicleSharon Police Department
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us