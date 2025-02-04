Crash on I-95 in Georgetown impacts traffic, requires airlift

A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash that snarled traffic on a Massachusetts highway Tuesday.

Jacquelyn Goddard of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Georgetown.

Both directions of the highway were initially closed, but the northbound lanes have since reopened.

Goddard did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or give any information about injuries.

She said shortly before 8 p.m. that the medical helicopter had cleared, but later said in an update around 8:15 p.m. that the chopper was still at the location of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.