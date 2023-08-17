Stoughton

Crash on Route 24 north leads to delays for Boston commuters

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A crash on Route 24 northbound in Stoughton, Massachusetts, was causing traffic delays for commuters on Thursday morning.

MassDOT said at around 8:20 a.m. that there was a rollover crash with injuries before exit 38.

The right lane was closed down as a result of the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area, which is already a busy stretch of the highway for Boston commuters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

