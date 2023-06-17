Major crash on Sagamore Bridge brings traffic to a standstill; several people injured

Multiple vehicles were involved in a major crash Saturday afternoon on the Sagamore Bridge that temporarily shut down the bridge in both directions and sent several people to the hospital.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued an advisory on Twitter just after 5 p.m. Saturday saying no traffic was getting over the bridge, with Route 6 eastbound and westbound temporarily closed.

Thirty minutes later, MassDOT said traffic was getting by the crash however slowly, with the left lanes eastbound and westbound still closed.

Just after 6 p.m., MassDOT said all lanes had reopened, the scene had cleared, and traffic delays will ease.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police said traffic was backed up 3 miles in both directions.

Traffic getting by crash on Sagamore Bridge however slowly.

Left lanes eastbound & westbound are closed. https://t.co/tI5pdaUKUt — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 17, 2023

Update: all lanes on Sagamore Bridge are now open. Several people injured in crash have been transported. Scene has cleared. Traffic delays will ease. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 17, 2023

Commuters headed to or off the Cape were advised to seek alternate routes during the bridge shutdown.

Bourne police shared a photo on Facebook with multiple vehicles visibly damaged, including an SUV that appeared to be on top of a car. State and local police said there were injuries and entrapment.

MassDOT said several people who were injured in the crash had been transported to local hospitals.

Further details have not been provided.

There was no word if weather played any kind of role in the crash, as the region is seeing heavy rainfall Saturday.

The bridge serves as an important gateway, carrying Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape with the mainland of Massachusetts.