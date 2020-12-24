Local

Crash Shuts Lanes on I-93 in Mass.

By Asher Klein

A crash stopped traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 and Rote 3 in Braintree, Massachusetts.

State police, who were on scene, said they were investigating reports that a vehicle had rolled over at that portion of the highway, known as the Braintree Split.

Details weren't immediately clear and police have yet to give an update.

Aerial footage showed a car in a ditch and an SUV on the highway with a smashed windshield. Two lanes were closed at one point, though one has since been cleared.

The crash comes on Christmas Eve, which would normally be a very busy travel day if not for the coronavirus pandemic and requests from public health officials that people not spend time with others who don't live with them.

Authorities are asking people to stay home for the holidays in the hopes of avoiding another spike in COVID-19 cases, like the one after Thanksgiving.

