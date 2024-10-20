Man killed in wrong-way crash on Route 8 North in Waterbury, Conn.

A man has died after a wrong-way crash on Route 8 North in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

State police responded to Route 8 North near Exit 30A around 3:10 a.m. for a report of a crash.

According to state police, 30-year-old Aron Tyrell Vann, of Waterbury, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit another vehicle head-on in the left lane.

Troopers said Vann died of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle reported minor injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The northbound side of the highway was closed between exits 30 and 31 for several hours. The area has since reopened.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Anthony Falstoe #498 at (203) 267-2200 or by email at anthony.falstoe@ct.gov.