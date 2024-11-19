Crash with injuries reported on I-495 in Westborough, delays expected

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 495 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The Westborough Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 8 a.m. that the crash is located on I-495 north between the Route 9 ramps.

Significant delays should be expected, the fire department said.

The number of vehicles involved and the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.