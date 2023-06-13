Local

car crash

Crashed SUV lands balanced on its hood off I-495

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the vehicle ended up that way

By Asher Klein

Two views of a crashed SUV off I-495 in Boxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Handout

A car crash left an SUV in a precarious position in Boxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The SUV was balanced on its hood off of Interstate 495, according to images shared by the Boxborough Fire Department.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the vehicle ended up that way — it seemed to have fallen down an embankment. There was damage to its passenger side including smashed windows and scrapes.

"Firefighters and EMTs got an early start to their day on Route 495," firefighters said about the incident, without sharing more.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

