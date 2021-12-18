Crashes Reported Throughout New England Amid Winter Weather; Caution Urged on Roads

New Hampshire State Police were responding to crashes throughout the Granite State as snow, rain and sleet continued to fall across New England Saturday night.

Troopers urged commuters to drive according to the road conditions, leaving extra time to arrive safe.

State police shared two pictures on Twitter, including one of a crash on Interstate 89 southbound in Hopkinton.

State police said anyone on the roads Saturday is reminded to please drive with care, which includes, slowing down; using your headlights; leaving extra space between you and the vehicle you're following; putting away all distractions; and buckling up.

In Massachusetts, the state's department of transportation said it had 533 pieces of equipment deployed statewide for snow and ice operations.

Lakeville police had responded to a 3-vehicle crash Saturday but said luckily no one was injured.

"Bad weather and holiday anxiety are a bad combo," police said on Twitter. "Please drive with caution."

Slick roads were likely to become more of a challenge Saturday night, making it not a great night for a road trip, but NBC10 Boston talked to a few driers who were out on the roads anyway.

“I’m driving back to Jersey and it’s hard to see the roads in front of us. There’s a lot of hail, rain," Allen Amedume said.

“I’m going to New York. I’m taking my daughter back to New York. She goes to school at Northeastern,” said Scott Storkamp.

Saturday night: Ongoing rain, sleet then rain again with a chance of mix, lows in the mid 30s Sunday: Early am precipitation, cloudy with a gradual braking in the clouds becoming a mostly sunny afternoon, highs near 40. Monday: Sunny highs in the mid 30s.

Snow and sleet started falling early Saturday afternoon along Interstate 495 in Bolton, and while the snow didn't amount to much on the ground, it was enough to coat the trees.

In Weston, MassDOT crews spent much of the day filling up trucks with salt and sand to keep the roads as safe as possible.

“It looks like there hasn’t been any accidents," Amedume said. "Every time it rains, it always seems like there’s an accident on the road, so hoping for none of that.”

“We’re trying to get back before it gets bad. The plows are driving around in Hartford, so I want to get out before they’re actually plowing.” Storkamp said.

The sleet was making the ground really slick even in parking lots, which means the roads are slippery, too.