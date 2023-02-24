Local

stoneham

Crews Battle Fire at Stoneham Home for Second Day

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

First responders in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were battling a fire Friday morning at a home on Main Street.

Notable flames and plumes of smoke were seen as crews battled the fire, which was at the same location as a fire that happened on Thursday, when a man was rescued and taken to a hospital. Firefighters were able to rescue the man from a first floor window in the rear of the building Thursday.

The fire on Thursday appeared to have started in the basement. The cause was under investigation.

Additional information about Friday's fire has not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Stoneham News

stoneham 19 hours ago

Man Rescued From Burning Building in Stoneham

stoneham Feb 21

Stoneham Cop With History of Stiffing Landlords Placed on Administrative Leave

This article tagged under:

stoneham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us