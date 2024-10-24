Crews battle Hawthorne Fire in Connecticut for a fourth day

The massive Hawthorne Fire is burning for a fourth day and dozens of firefighters are continuing to try to control the blaze.

As of Wednesday night, the fire was holding at around 70 acres.

Officials said on Wednesday that it could take a month to get the fire fully under control.

As firefighters dig a perimeter around the fire by hand to box it in, other crews are battling the fire from the air.

The Connecticut National Guard responded with two National Guard airships that dumped water on Wednesday and a third helicopter will be brought in Thursday.

Today, the Connecticut Army National Guard responded to Berlin, CT in the vicinity of Lamentation Mountain to help suppress actively burning brush fires. One UH-60 Blackhawk, one CH-47 Chinook, and 14 aircrew members dumped thousands of gallons of water onto the fires. pic.twitter.com/b8O3fdjVA3 — Connecticut National Guard (@CTNationalGuard) October 23, 2024

An aerial forestry unit from Maine is also expected to provide resources to fight the fire from the air. Crews from Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine have been called in too.

The fire has spread mainly to the north and south along the ridgelines behind Sea Green Drive and the south edge has extended into Meriden, according to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews are focusing their efforts on the northeast corner of the fire.

Around 40 municipal firefighters and 30 wildland firefighters are working to put the fire out and officials are trying to get more help to relieve the crews who have been working since Monday night to get the fire under control.

“Rest is huge. You know, you can, you can work and work and work, and not realize that you'll get drained out real fast up there with these dry conditions,” Berlin Fire Chief Jonn Massirio said. “Your, your body moisture content, goes down real fast. You get dehydrated, you know, not even talking to the to the dangerous terrain. That's a whole other animal in itself.”

The fire turned tragic on Tuesday night when a Wethersfield firefighter died while responding to the fire.

Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr., 66, died on Tuesday after a utility task vehicle carrying four firefighters rolled over on a trail while working to contain the massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain, which is now known as the Hawthorne fire.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that he died of a blunt impact injury to the head and neck, and his death was ruled an accident.

“Firefighter Robert Sharkevich’s dedication to the safety of our community is nothing less than heroic,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on social media.

Three other firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening and they have been released.

“We are truly heartbroken at the tragic passing of Wethersfield Firefighter, Robert E. Sharkevich Sr. His dedication and bravery will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Wethersfield Fire Department," Wethersfield Mayor Ken Lesser said in a statement.

Sharkevich, who was known as Sharkey, was also a retired Hartford firefighter, according to police.

"Whether retired or active, every firefighter is a vital part of our brotherhood, and their loss is felt profoundly by all," the Hartford Fire Department said in a statement. "The legacy of Firefighter Sharkevich will continue to inspire us and remind us of the bravery and commitment that define our profession."

The governor has directed flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff in honor of Sharkevich. All U.S. and state flags will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not been determined.

The Meriden Police Department is leading the investigation.

Impact on residents

The fire has not damaged any homes and no evacuation or shelter-in-place orders have been issued at this time.

Residents living on Silver Lake are being asked to stay off the lake for the next few days until the fire is contained.

Monitoring electrical impact

Eversource said it is closely monitoring electric transmission lines and equipment in the area and will be conducting aerial surveys on three of its high-voltage power lines around a mile and a half from where they believe the fire originated.

They said they have not identified issues with any electric equipment in the area and no associated power outages are reported.

“This large brush fire is in close proximity to our transmission lines, which are the backbone of the regional electric grid, and with winds expected to pick up, we’re not taking any chances,” Eversource president of electric operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan said. “We have plans in place to quickly redirect power to other lines to minimize any disruption to our customers and we’re maintaining close communication with the Governor’s office, DEEP and local partners at Berlin fire and police regarding the fire and any potential impact it could have on the electric system. Our team on the ground is also ready to assist emergency responders in any way we can.”

Closures

The fire on Lamentation Mountain led to the closure of Lamentation Mountain State Park and Giuffrida Park in Meriden.

An alert went out to hikers in the area to stay away from the fire, particularly because of the amount of water being dropped to contain the blaze.

The Middletown Police Department said the city is closely monitoring the fire. Residents and commuters in the Westfield part of town by the Berlin/Meriden town line are being asked to avoid the area so that emergency crews can respond if needed.

Middletown residents are being encouraged to sign up for State of Connecticut and City of Middletown emergency notifications.

The Silver Lake boat launch is also closed.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.