Crews Battle Large Fire in East Boston

Crews were battling a large fire Monday morning that spread to three multi-family buildings on Maverick Street in East Boston.

Firefighters were first called to the area of 183 Maverick Street, a three story building. The fire then spread to the adjacent buildings, the Boston Fire Department said. Crews from nearby cities, including Cambridge, responded to the scene to help.

All firefighters were ordered out of the building around 4 a.m. as the flames shot through the roof. No further information was immediately available.

— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

