Local

fire

Crews Battle Large Fire in East Boston

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on Maverick Street and spread to adjacent buildings early Monday morning

Crews were battling a large fire Monday morning that spread to three multi-family buildings on Maverick Street in East Boston.

Firefighters were first called to the area of 183 Maverick Street, a three story building. The fire then spread to the adjacent buildings, the Boston Fire Department said. Crews from nearby cities, including Cambridge, responded to the scene to help.

All firefighters were ordered out of the building around 4 a.m. as the flames shot through the roof. No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

fireBostonBoston Fire Departmenteast bostonMaverick Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us