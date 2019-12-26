Local
Crews Battle Overnight Barn Fire in Stoughton, Mass.

The barn was being used as a storage for vehicles, so no livestock was injured

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters rushed to respond to a blaze at a barn early Thursday in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported on the first and second floors of a barn on Walnut Avenue, according to Stoughton Fire Department Capt. Brad Newbury.

Crews were able to prevent the flames from jumping to the main home on the property, which was just several feet away from the burning barn.

“Firefighters did an amazing job getting in and knocking that fire down,” Newbury said.

No livestock were inside the structure at the time since the barn was being used as a storage for vehicles. Firefighters were ultimately able to save the building.

No injuries were reported in the response. Details on what led up to the blaze were not immediately clear.

