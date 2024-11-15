Massachusetts

Home destroyed in Stoneham fire, family makes it out safely

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters battled a blaze in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. in a 2-story home on Gould Street.

Video from the scene showed smoke coming from the top of the building, and several windows that had been broken.

Fire officials said when they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home, and they found heavy flames inside as well.

While battling the fire, one firefighter's foot went through the roof, and at that point, fire crews went into a defensive operation.

The bulk of the fire has been knocked down, and the family that lives there and all their pets made it out safely.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials said the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

